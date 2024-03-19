American Century Companies Inc. Buys 21,292 Shares of Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 318,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,292 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 1.45% of Masonite International worth $29,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Masonite International by 352.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masonite International in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Masonite International during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Masonite International by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth $46,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on DOOR. Robert W. Baird downgraded Masonite International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $106.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target (up previously from $119.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Masonite International in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Masonite International in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $34,075.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,656,834.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP James C. Pelletier sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $34,075.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,656,834.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher O. Ball sold 396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $51,503.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,724,985.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,641 shares of company stock valued at $213,329. 1.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Masonite International Stock Performance

NYSE DOOR opened at $130.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.81, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.64. Masonite International Co. has a twelve month low of $76.87 and a twelve month high of $131.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.25 and a 200 day moving average of $96.91.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $660.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.87 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 4.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Masonite International Co. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Masonite International Profile

Masonite International Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes interior and exterior doors and door solutions for the new construction and repair, renovation, and remodeling sectors of the residential and non-residential building construction markets worldwide. It offers interior doors of wood and related materials, including wood composite molded and flat door facings; exterior doors of steel, fiberglass, or composite materials; and molded panel, flush, stile and rail, steel, and fiberglass residential doors; and architectural doors, as well as Z-articulating cap sill, ADAptive, and ultimate astragals,trilennium, simple solution corner pads, and panolock products.

