American Century Companies Inc. Has $29.19 Million Stock Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 665.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 257,350 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Skyworks Solutions worth $29,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,529 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,827,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 21,575 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. 2Xideas AG boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. 2Xideas AG now owns 111,550 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,998,000 after purchasing an additional 12,587 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SWKS. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.10.

SWKS stock opened at $103.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 5.02. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.98. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.06 and a 52 week high of $118.42. The company has a market capitalization of $16.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.37.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 48.23%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

