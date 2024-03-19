American Century Companies Inc. Has $30.68 Million Position in XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) by 49.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 410,894 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 409,556 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.35% of XPO worth $30,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in XPO by 1.9% during the third quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 7,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in XPO by 1.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,743 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in XPO by 1.2% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in XPO by 3.1% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,469 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in XPO by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,536 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of XPO from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of XPO from $97.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of XPO from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of XPO from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.80.

NYSE:XPO opened at $122.04 on Tuesday. XPO, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $129.43. The firm has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 2.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. XPO had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 29.85%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. XPO’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

