American Century Companies Inc. Has $33.61 Million Stake in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,157,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 304,742 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 3.14% of NETSTREIT worth $33,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 3.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,397,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,320,000 after acquiring an additional 217,119 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 14.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,404,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,262,000 after buying an additional 668,255 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 1.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,630,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,555,000 after buying an additional 48,117 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 6.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,856,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,054,000 after buying an additional 172,833 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,634,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,282,000 after acquiring an additional 146,701 shares in the last quarter.

NETSTREIT Stock Performance

NTST stock opened at $17.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.64. NETSTREIT Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $18.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 155.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.96.

NETSTREIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is currently 745.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTST shares. BNP Paribas lowered NETSTREIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of NETSTREIT from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 27th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. KeyCorp upgraded NETSTREIT from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on NETSTREIT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NETSTREIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.34.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT Corp. is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

