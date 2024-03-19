American Century Companies Inc. Reduces Holdings in National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 588,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 12,768 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 1.35% of National Health Investors worth $30,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in National Health Investors by 75.0% in the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,252 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $478,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NHI shares. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of National Health Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of National Health Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, National Health Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.22.

In related news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.69 per share, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 110,185 shares in the company, valued at $6,466,757.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NHI stock opened at $60.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a current ratio of 10.27. National Health Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $47.54 and a one year high of $60.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.66.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.94%. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 115.02%.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

