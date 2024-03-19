American Century Companies Inc. Sells 251,061 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD)

American Century Companies Inc. cut its stake in shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,371,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,061 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 1.49% of PagerDuty worth $30,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in PagerDuty during the third quarter worth approximately $32,209,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 176.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,620,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,424,000 after buying an additional 1,033,900 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,686,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,062,000. Finally, RGM Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 12.7% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 4,206,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,571,000 after buying an additional 473,611 shares during the last quarter. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PD stock opened at $22.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.18 and a 12-month high of $35.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.17 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.22 and its 200 day moving average is $22.81.

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.06). PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a negative return on equity of 23.10%. The firm had revenue of $111.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PagerDuty news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 5,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $118,106.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 177,087 shares in the company, valued at $3,789,661.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Shelley Webb sold 5,519 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total transaction of $118,106.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 177,087 shares in the company, valued at $3,789,661.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Howard Wilson sold 33,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $867,521.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 511,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,136,989.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,298 shares of company stock worth $1,364,392 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial upgraded PagerDuty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on PagerDuty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on PagerDuty from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States, EMEA, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

