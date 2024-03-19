American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Shared Hospital Services (NYSEAMERICAN:AMS – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Shared Hospital Services Stock Performance

AMS opened at $2.57 on Tuesday. American Shared Hospital Services has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $3.00. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 million, a P/E ratio of 36.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60.

Institutional Trading of American Shared Hospital Services

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 7,375 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Shared Hospital Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 16,475 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 74,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 29,595 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Shared Hospital Services by 140.0% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 33,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 19,381 shares during the period. 17.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Shared Hospital Services

American Shared Hospital Services provides radiosurgery and radiation therapy equipment to health care providers. The company offers radiosurgery equipment for the Gamma Knife stereotactic radiosurgery, a non-invasive procedure to treat malignant and benign brain tumors, and arteriovenous malformations, as well as for trigeminal neuralgia.

Featured Stories

