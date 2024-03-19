Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $286.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $295.30.

Amgen stock opened at $270.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $293.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.74. Amgen has a twelve month low of $211.71 and a twelve month high of $329.72. The stock has a market cap of $145.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Amgen will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cape ANN Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 811 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Amgen by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 15,500 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,464,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $978,000. Leo Wealth LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $449,000. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $306,000. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

