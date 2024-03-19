Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) Price Target Cut to $19.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Amicus Therapeutics from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on FOLD

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ FOLD opened at $11.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.20. Amicus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $9.70 and a 1-year high of $14.57.

In other news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 15,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $225,303.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 947,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,487,265.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Samantha Prout sold 7,659 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $107,226.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 121,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,768. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 15,833 shares of Amicus Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.23, for a total value of $225,303.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 947,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,487,265.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 257,306 shares of company stock worth $3,461,299. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amicus Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 349.9% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,376,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,181,000 after buying an additional 8,070,098 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Amicus Therapeutics by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,190,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $215,546,000 after purchasing an additional 7,666,335 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $65,935,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 211.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 7,000,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,931,000 after buying an additional 4,751,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $35,008,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant; and Pombiliti + Opfolda, for the treatment of late-onset.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.