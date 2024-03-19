AMMO (NASDAQ:POWWP) Stock Price Down 1%

AMMO, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWWP – Get Free Report) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.00 and last traded at $25.20. 12,465 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 471% from the average session volume of 2,183 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.45.

AMMO Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.39.

AMMO Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.553 per share. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th.

AMMO Company Profile

AMMO, Inc designs, produces, and markets ammunition and ammunition component products for sport and recreational shooters, hunters, individuals seeking home or personal protection, manufacturers, and law enforcement and military agencies. The company's products include STREAK Visual Ammunition that enables shooters to see the path of the bullets fired by them; and Stelth Subsonic ammunition primarily for suppressed firearms.

