Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS) Short Interest Update

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWS – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 10.0% from the February 14th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COWS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,660,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,709,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000.

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:COWS opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.21. Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $28.86.

Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.0565 per share. This is a positive change from Amplify Cash Flow Dividend Leaders ETF’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th.

