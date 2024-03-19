Analysts Issue Forecasts for Smartsheet Inc’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:SMAR)

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMARFree Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Smartsheet in a report released on Monday, March 18th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Smartsheet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.61) per share.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMARGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $256.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.99 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 10.92% and a negative return on equity of 17.12%.

SMAR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup raised shares of Smartsheet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $48.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.18.

Smartsheet Trading Up 3.0 %

SMAR stock opened at $38.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.18. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $35.52 and a 1 year high of $52.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Smartsheet news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $105,833.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,376 shares in the company, valued at $677,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CRO Michael Arntz sold 7,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $339,301.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 7,148 shares in the company, valued at $320,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 2,247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $105,833.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $677,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,698 shares of company stock worth $902,656. Insiders own 4.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Smartsheet

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Smartsheet during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Smartsheet by 2,503.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Smartsheet by 23.3% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

About Smartsheet

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

