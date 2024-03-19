Analysts Offer Predictions for Eltek Ltd.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ELTK)

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eltek in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 13th. Zacks Small Cap analyst T. Kerr forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.26 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Eltek’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Eltek’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Eltek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

ELTK opened at $10.48 on Monday. Eltek has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $22.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $63.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of -1.82.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Navellier & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Eltek by 106.4% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 81,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 42,178 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eltek by 9.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Eltek during the fourth quarter worth about $377,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eltek during the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Eltek by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,798 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Eltek Ltd. manufactures, markets, and sells printed circuit boards (PCBs) in Israel, Europe, North America, India, the Netherlands, and internationally. It offers a range of custom designed PCBs, including rigid, double-sided, and multi-layer PCBs, and flexible circuitry boards. The company also offers high density interconnect, flex-rigid, and multi-layered boards.

