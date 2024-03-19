Analysts Offer Predictions for SentinelOne, Inc.’s Q1 2026 Earnings (NYSE:S)

SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SentinelOne in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 14th. William Blair analyst J. Ho forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SentinelOne’s current full-year earnings is ($0.72) per share.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $174.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.40 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 18.83% and a negative net margin of 54.53%. SentinelOne’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America upgraded SentinelOne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.50 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.04.

Shares of S stock opened at $23.18 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.90. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -19.98 and a beta of 0.71. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $30.76.

In related news, insider Ric Smith sold 24,751 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $688,077.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 457,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,720,751.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 69,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,880,777.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,813,954.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 24,751 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.80, for a total transaction of $688,077.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 457,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,720,751.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 930,108 shares of company stock worth $22,639,222. 5.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SentinelOne in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SentinelOne by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Extended Detection and Response Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints; and cloud workloads, which enables seamless and automatic protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

