Analysts Set Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) PT at $9.36

Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Reduce” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.36.

ACRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities cut Ares Commercial Real Estate from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Ares Commercial Real Estate from $10.25 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down from $11.00) on shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th.

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ares Commercial Real Estate

Insider Buying and Selling at Ares Commercial Real Estate

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ares Commercial Real Estate

In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, VP Anton Feingold sold 5,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $61,079.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,270.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Ares Commercial Real Estate news, VP Anton Feingold sold 5,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $61,079.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 68,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $715,270.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Bryan Patrick Donohoe sold 18,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total transaction of $194,717.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,312.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,702,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,734,000 after acquiring an additional 251,277 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,748,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,477,000 after buying an additional 116,999 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,285,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,884,000 after buying an additional 118,414 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 62.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,145,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,414,000 after buying an additional 439,585 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,088,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,046,000 after purchasing an additional 30,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Trading Down 1.3 %

ACRE opened at $7.61 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42. Ares Commercial Real Estate has a 12 month low of $7.15 and a 12 month high of $11.24.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.14%. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s payout ratio is currently -183.33%.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt and preferred equity products, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.