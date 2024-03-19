Analysts Set B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) PT at C$6.47

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$6.19.

BTO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$5.50 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$3.60 to C$3.40 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$7.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th.

B2Gold Price Performance

BTO opened at C$3.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 3.33. B2Gold has a 1 year low of C$3.18 and a 1 year high of C$5.87. The firm has a market cap of C$4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 346.00, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.13.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.01). B2Gold had a return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of C$697.07 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that B2Gold will post 0.2959268 earnings per share for the current year.

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. B2Gold’s payout ratio is 2,200.00%.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

