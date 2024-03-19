Analysts Set BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Target Price at C$55.81

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$55.81.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Get BCE alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on BCE

BCE Price Performance

BCE stock opened at C$46.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$51.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$52.74. BCE has a 12-month low of C$45.40 and a 12-month high of C$65.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$42.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 175.98.

BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.48 billion. BCE had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BCE will post 2.933758 earnings per share for the current year.

BCE Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.998 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.00%.

BCE Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.