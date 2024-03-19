Analysts Set BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Target Price at C$55.81

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$55.81.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of BCE from C$58.00 to C$55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$55.00 to C$51.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$57.00 to C$55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$56.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th.
BCE (TSE:BCE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.73 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$6.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$6.48 billion. BCE had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 10.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that BCE will post 2.933758 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.998 per share. This is a boost from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 175.00%.
BCE Inc, a communications company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers integrated digital wireless voice and data communication products and services, as well as consumer electronics products.
