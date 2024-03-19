Analysts Set Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) PT at $20.53

Shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.53.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Carnival Co. & from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 153,995 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.37, for a total transaction of $2,366,903.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,797,047.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Carnival Co. & by 226,253.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 35,748,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,135,000 after buying an additional 35,732,207 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Carnival Co. & by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 109,251,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,036,000 after acquiring an additional 17,815,226 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Carnival Co. & by 177.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,132,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,142,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201,843 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 210.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,894,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 27.6% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 11,197,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $16.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.12 billion, a PE ratio of -134.91 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.27. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $8.52 and a 1 year high of $19.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Carnival Co. & had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations and private islands, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

