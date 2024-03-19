Analysts Set Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) Price Target at $11.00

Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.17.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Comstock Resources from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised Comstock Resources to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Comstock Resources from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Johnson Rice downgraded Comstock Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th.

NYSE CRK opened at $7.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.86. Comstock Resources has a twelve month low of $7.07 and a twelve month high of $13.39. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). Comstock Resources had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 13.49%. The firm had revenue of $410.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Comstock Resources will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comstock Resources by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,829,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,838,000 after acquiring an additional 34,231 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,466,851 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,982,000 after buying an additional 222,803 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 537.8% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 64,197 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 54,132 shares during the period. Readystate Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 718.7% in the fourth quarter. Readystate Asset Management LP now owns 603,846 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,344,000 after buying an additional 530,090 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 339,960 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 13,474 shares during the period. 32.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas and oil properties in the United States. Its assets are located in the Haynesville and Bossier shales located in North Louisiana and East Texas. The company was incorporated in 1919 and is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

