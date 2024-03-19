Analysts Set Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) PT at $44.67

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DNLI. Citigroup began coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 20th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Denali Therapeutics from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $73.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

DNLI opened at $20.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.60 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.78. Denali Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $33.31.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by ($0.05). Denali Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 13.50% and a negative net margin of 36.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.75) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $47,547.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 139,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,417,850.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Ryan J. Watts sold 17,483 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.43, for a total transaction of $339,694.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,276,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,226,196.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steve E. Krognes sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total value of $47,547.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 139,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,417,850.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,604 shares of company stock valued at $1,161,976 over the last 90 days. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 17.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 97,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 14,227 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 55.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 18,003 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,125,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,185,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,336,000 after purchasing an additional 74,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 878,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,253,000 after acquiring an additional 106,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier for neurodegenerative diseases and lysosomal storage diseases in the United States. The company's transport vehicle (TV)-enabled programs include DNL310 ETV, an IDS enzyme replacement therapy program for MPS II; TAK-594/DNL593 which is in Phase 1/II for frontotemporal dementia-granulin; DNL126 program for MPS IIIA; and DNL622 for MPS I, as well as other preclinical programs that target amyloid beta and HER2.

