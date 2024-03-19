Analysts Set Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC) Price Target at $11.60

Ecopetrol S.A. (NYSE:EC – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $11.60.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut Ecopetrol from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ecopetrol from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Ecopetrol by 45.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,161,233 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,403,000 after buying an additional 2,239,289 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ecopetrol by 215.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,381,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,936,000 after buying an additional 1,627,411 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new position in Ecopetrol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,652,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ecopetrol by 563.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,033,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,911,000 after buying an additional 877,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Ecopetrol during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,665,000. Institutional investors own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EC opened at $10.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.95. Ecopetrol has a 12-month low of $8.59 and a 12-month high of $13.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Ecopetrol SA operates as an integrated energy company. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production; Transport and Logistics; Refining, Petrochemical and Biofuels; and Electric Power Transmission and Toll Roads Concessions. It engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas; transportation of crude oil, motor fuels, fuel oil, and other refined products, including diesel, jet, and biofuels; processing and refining crude oil; distribution of natural gas and LPG; sale of refined and petrochemical products; supplying of electric power transmission services; design, development, construction, operation, and maintenance of road and energy infrastructure projects; and supplying of information technology and telecommunications services.

