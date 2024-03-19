Analysts Set Expectations for Ulta Beauty, Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 18th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $5.87 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $595.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $26.77 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s FY2026 earnings at $30.04 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ULTA. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ulta Beauty from $583.00 to $612.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Ulta Beauty from $656.00 to $635.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $535.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $579.81.

Shares of ULTA opened at $532.33 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $519.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $456.96. Ulta Beauty has a 52 week low of $368.02 and a 52 week high of $574.76. The stock has a market cap of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.49 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.64% and a net margin of 11.52%. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.68 EPS.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 364.3% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 65 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

