Analysts Set Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Price Target at $39.25

Shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on KNTK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kinetik from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Kinetik in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th.

In other Kinetik news, insider Jamie Welch acquired 14,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.75 per share, for a total transaction of $499,972.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,599,225 shares in the company, valued at $121,473,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, insider Jamie Welch bought 14,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $499,972.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,599,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,473,843.75. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Anne Psencik sold 3,182 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total transaction of $113,183.74. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,790,342.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kinetik in the third quarter worth $50,663,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the third quarter worth $47,428,000. Blackstone Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kinetik by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 10,470,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,715,000 after buying an additional 1,433,616 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the fourth quarter worth $31,589,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kinetik by 217.0% during the fourth quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 722,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,126,000 after buying an additional 494,453 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ KNTK opened at $36.99 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.37. Kinetik has a 1-year low of $26.32 and a 1-year high of $37.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 2.79.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $348.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.49 million. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 49.32% and a net margin of 28.57%. Kinetik’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Kinetik will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.11%. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is currently 132.74%.

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

