Analysts Set NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS) PT at $30.00

NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.00.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NAMS shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Louis G. Lange acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $95,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,878 shares in the company, valued at $472,682. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAMS. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of NewAmsterdam Pharma by 987.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the first quarter worth about $249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in NewAmsterdam Pharma by 1,929.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 21,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in NewAmsterdam Pharma during the second quarter worth about $302,000. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NAMS stock opened at $22.04 on Thursday. NewAmsterdam Pharma has a 1 year low of $5.63 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.38.

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops oral and non-statin medicines for patients at high risk of cardiovascular disease. Its lead product candidate is obicetrapib, a next generation, oral, and low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in four ongoing Phase 3 and Phase 2b clinical trials as both a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C and preventing major adverse cardiovascular events (MACE).

