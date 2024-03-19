Analysts Set Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Price Target at $16.57

Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.57.

YMAB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

YMAB opened at $13.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $602.41 million, a P/E ratio of -28.08 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.54. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.70 and a 52-week high of $20.90.

In related news, SVP Vignesh Rajah sold 1,711 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.53, for a total value of $28,282.83. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $560,185.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 21.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YMAB. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 924.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 248.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 172.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.45% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

