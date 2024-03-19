Analyzing Benesse (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) and American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI)

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Free Report) and Benesse (OTCMKTS:BSEFY – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares American Public Education and Benesse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American Public Education -7.87% 3.26% 1.48% Benesse N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.5% of American Public Education shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Benesse shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of American Public Education shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American Public Education 0 1 2 0 2.67 Benesse 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for American Public Education and Benesse, as reported by MarketBeat.

American Public Education presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 21.36%. Given American Public Education’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe American Public Education is more favorable than Benesse.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares American Public Education and Benesse’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American Public Education $600.54 million 0.36 -$47.29 million ($2.94) -4.20 Benesse N/A N/A N/A $55.01 0.32

Benesse has lower revenue, but higher earnings than American Public Education. American Public Education is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Benesse, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

American Public Education beats Benesse on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American Public Education

American Public Education, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education and career learning in the United States. It operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. The company offers 184 degree programs and 134 certificate programs in various fields of study, including nursing, national security, military studies, intelligence, homeland security, business, health science, information technology, justice studies, education, and liberal arts; and career learning opportunities in leadership, finance, human resources, and other fields of study critical to the federal government workforce. It also provides nursing-and health sciences-focused postsecondary education, pre-licensure nursing programs, diploma in practical nursing, and an associate degree in nursing. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Charles Town, West Virginia.

About Benesse

Benesse Holdings, Inc. provides educational, and nursing care and childcare services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Education Business; Nursing Care and Childcare Business; and Kids & Family Business. The company engages in the correspondence course business, school and teacher support business, cram school business, English language lessons for children business, and other businesses for preschool to high school students; and nursing care and childcare business, which include the operation of nursing homes for seniors comprising fee-based homes and elderly houses with care services, home help and daytime nursing care services, food delivery, and daycare and afterschool care services. It also offers information and products relating to pregnancy, childbirth, and parenting; lifestyle information and support everyday living through forums for communication with customers; and magazines, websites, and others to help enrich life with pets. The company was formerly known as Benesse Corporation and changed its name to Benesse Holdings, Inc. in 2009. Benesse Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Okayama, Japan.

