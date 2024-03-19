Analyzing Enlight Renewable Energy (ENLT) and Its Competitors

Enlight Renewable Energy (NASDAQ:ENLT – Get Free Report) is one of 88 publicly-traded companies in the “Electric services” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Enlight Renewable Energy to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Enlight Renewable Energy and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enlight Renewable Energy 27.74% 5.09% 1.74% Enlight Renewable Energy Competitors -17.59% 6.67% 0.74%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

32.9% of Enlight Renewable Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 56.7% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of shares of all “Electric services” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Enlight Renewable Energy $255.70 million $70.92 million 29.77 Enlight Renewable Energy Competitors $10.66 billion $548.02 million 9.52

This table compares Enlight Renewable Energy and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Enlight Renewable Energy’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Enlight Renewable Energy. Enlight Renewable Energy is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Enlight Renewable Energy and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enlight Renewable Energy 0 1 2 0 2.67 Enlight Renewable Energy Competitors 920 4300 4189 77 2.36

Enlight Renewable Energy presently has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.96%. As a group, “Electric services” companies have a potential upside of 24.65%. Given Enlight Renewable Energy’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enlight Renewable Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Enlight Renewable Energy rivals beat Enlight Renewable Energy on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Enlight Renewable Energy Company Profile

Enlight Renewable Energy Ltd operates as a renewable energy platform in Israel and internationally. The company initiates, plans, develops, constructs, and operates projects to produce electricity from renewable energy sources. It develops wind energy and solar energy projects, as well as energy storage projects. The company was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Rosh HaAyin, Israel.

