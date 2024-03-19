Analyzing Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) & Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF)

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) and Essity AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ETTYF – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Procter & Gamble and Essity AB (publ)’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Procter & Gamble $82.01 billion 4.63 $14.65 billion $5.97 27.00 Essity AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Procter & Gamble has higher revenue and earnings than Essity AB (publ).

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Procter & Gamble 17.60% 34.04% 13.09% Essity AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

63.4% of Procter & Gamble shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of Procter & Gamble shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Procter & Gamble and Essity AB (publ), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Procter & Gamble 0 6 12 0 2.67 Essity AB (publ) 1 1 1 0 2.00

Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus price target of $168.41, indicating a potential upside of 4.47%. Given Procter & Gamble’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Procter & Gamble is more favorable than Essity AB (publ).

Summary

Procter & Gamble beats Essity AB (publ) on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands. The Grooming segment provides shave care products and appliances under the Braun, Gillette, and Venus brand names. The Health Care segment offers toothbrushes, toothpastes, and other oral care products under the Crest and Oral-B brand names; and gastrointestinal, rapid diagnostics, respiratory, vitamins/minerals/supplements, pain relief, and other personal health care products under the Metamucil, Neurobion, Pepto-Bismol, and Vicks brands. The Fabric & Home Care segment provides fabric enhancers, laundry additives, and laundry detergents under the Ariel, Downy, Gain, and Tide brands; and air care, dish care, P&G professional, and surface care products under the Cascade, Dawn, Fairy, Febreze, Mr. Clean, and Swiffer brands. The Baby, Feminine & Family Care segment offers baby wipes, taped diapers, and pants under the Luvs and Pampers brands; adult incontinence and feminine care products under the Always, Always Discreet, and Tampax brands; and paper towels, tissues, and toilet papers under the Bounty, Charmin, and Puffs brands. The company sells its products primarily through mass merchandisers, e-commerce, grocery stores, membership club stores, drug stores, department stores, distributors, wholesalers, specialty beauty stores, high-frequency stores, pharmacies, electronics stores, and professional channels, as well as directly to consumers. The Procter & Gamble Company was founded in 1837 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

About Essity AB (publ)

Essity AB (publ) engages in the development, production, and sale of hygiene and health products and services worldwide. The company operates in Health & Medical, Consumer Goods, and Professional Hygiene segments. The Health & Medical segment offers incontinence products, wound care, compression therapy, orthopedics, skincare products, wash gloves, and digital solutions with sensor technology under TENA, Leukoplast, JOBST, Actimove, Cutimed, Delta-Cast, Sorbact, AquaCast Liner, and Hydrofera brands, to family caregivers, professional caregivers, patients and consumers via pharmacies, medical device stores, hospitals, distributors, care institutions and e-commerce. The Consumer Goods segment provides pads, panty liners, tampons, diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, lotions, baby oils, skin creams, intimate soaps, intimate wipes, leakproof apparels, washable absorbent underwear, menstrual cups, toilet papers, household towels, handkerchiefs, facial tissues, and napkins under TENA, TENA for Men, Knix, Modibodi, Libero, Lotus, Drypers, Libresse, Bodyform, Nana, Saba, Nosotras, TOM Organic, Tempo, Zewa, Cushelle, Plenty, Vinda, Regio, and Familia brands sold through retail trade and e-commerce. The Professional Hygiene segment offers toilet papers, paper hand towels, napkins, reusable cloths, hand soaps, hand lotions, hand sanitizers, dispensers, and cleaning and wiping products, as well as vision cleaning and data-driven cleaning solutions under Tork brand to companies and office buildings, universities, healthcare facilities, industries, restaurants, hotels, stadiums, and other public venues through direct to the end-customer, e-commerce, or via distributors. It serves in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and internationally. Essity AB (publ) was founded in 1849 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

