Anchor Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,738 International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,738 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 45.5% in the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in International Paper by 0.6% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 53,907 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 3.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in International Paper by 7.7% in the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,203 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in International Paper by 4.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other International Paper news, SVP James P. Jr. Royalty sold 5,800 shares of International Paper stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $201,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,414,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 7,600 shares of company stock valued at $264,418 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on International Paper from $39.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on IP

International Paper Stock Down 4.0 %

IP opened at $34.91 on Tuesday. International Paper has a 1-year low of $29.00 and a 1-year high of $38.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.57 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.74 and a 200-day moving average of $35.23.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. International Paper had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 1.52%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were given a $0.4625 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 225.61%.

International Paper Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.