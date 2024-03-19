Anchor Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,430 iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ)

Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 211.4% in the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $62,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $79,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA IBDQ opened at $24.75 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.58. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $24.87.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Profile

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (IBDQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a global index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds maturing between Dec 31, 2024 and Jan 1, 2026. IBDQ was launched on Mar 12, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.