Anchor Investment Management LLC Invests $48,000 in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 275 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WCC. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in WESCO International by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 76.8% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 7.3% in the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 1,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 2.1% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of WESCO International by 5.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at WESCO International

In other WESCO International news, EVP James Cameron sold 5,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total transaction of $836,999.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,253,922.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $663,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,333,150. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Cameron sold 5,352 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.39, for a total value of $836,999.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,253,922.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Stock Performance

NYSE WCC opened at $161.93 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.05. WESCO International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.90 and a 1-year high of $195.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $156.33.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.86 by ($1.21). The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. WESCO International had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 14.64 EPS for the current year.

WESCO International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. This is a positive change from WESCO International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. WESCO International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WCC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on WESCO International from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on WESCO International from $203.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on WESCO International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on WESCO International from $185.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, WESCO International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.50.

About WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

