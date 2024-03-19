Anchor Investment Management LLC Invests $74,000 in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,851,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,212,643,000 after buying an additional 1,510,242 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,577,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,524,000 after buying an additional 835,933 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 179.2% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,036,259 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $522,361,000 after buying an additional 3,232,628 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,716,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,494,000 after buying an additional 148,842 shares during the period. Finally, Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1,992.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 2,756,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $285,890,000 after buying an additional 2,624,661 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $106.22 on Tuesday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.74 and a one year high of $111.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.51.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

