Anchor Investment Management LLC Invests $77,000 in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 77.2% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock opened at $56.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.04.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

