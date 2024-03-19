Anchor Investment Management LLC Invests $83,000 in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 95.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 172.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,737 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA PGF opened at $15.12 on Tuesday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $13.03 and a twelve month high of $15.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.42.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

