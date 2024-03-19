Anchor Investment Management LLC Takes $71,000 Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 30.1% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 33.7% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII opened at $290.47 on Tuesday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.51 and a 1-year high of $299.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $273.81 and a 200 day moving average of $244.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The aerospace company reported $6.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $2.63. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.95% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 16.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.41%.

In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total value of $376,625.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Nicolas G. Schuck sold 1,293 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.28, for a total value of $376,625.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $655,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.69, for a total transaction of $237,321.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,036,479. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,472 shares of company stock worth $2,398,345. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HII shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $257.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

