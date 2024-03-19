Anchor Investment Management LLC Takes Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 87 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in KLA by 18.3% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 49,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $21,018,000 after buying an additional 7,702 shares during the period. Thematics Asset Management lifted its holdings in KLA by 10.6% in the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 56,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,342,000 after buying an additional 5,418 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the third quarter valued at approximately $364,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 179.0% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,373,000 after buying an additional 6,117 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in KLA by 7.4% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 97,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,922,000 after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the period. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KLAC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of KLA from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of KLA from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. New Street Research started coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $730.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of KLA from $560.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $635.00.

KLA stock opened at $690.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $93.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.34. KLA Co. has a 1-year low of $355.88 and a 1-year high of $729.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $640.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $558.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $6.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.91 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. KLA had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 107.56%. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.38 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 22.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.46%.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

