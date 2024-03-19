Anchor Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 73.7% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 306,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,569,000 after acquiring an additional 130,047 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 862.6% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 116,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 104,598 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Lincoln National by 2,107.9% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 4,279,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $105,703,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085,637 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in Lincoln National by 53.4% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 3,157,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098,532 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Lincoln National by 82.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,758,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,424,000 after acquiring an additional 792,900 shares during the period. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Lincoln National from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Lincoln National from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. TheStreet cut Lincoln National from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Lincoln National from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln National presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.20.

Lincoln National Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:LNC opened at $27.16 on Tuesday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $29.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.79.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.13. Lincoln National had a positive return on equity of 20.81% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. Lincoln National’s payout ratio is -36.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lincoln National

In other Lincoln National news, Director Owen Ryan purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.90 per share, with a total value of $259,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Annuities, Group Protection, and Retirement Plan Services. The company's Life Insurance segment provides life insurance products, including term insurance, such as single and survivorship versions of universal life insurance; variable universal life insurance; indexed universal life insurance products; and critical illness and long-term care riders.

