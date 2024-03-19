Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.70.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. BNP Paribas cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 253.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 533 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 448.2% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 603 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BUD opened at $60.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.25. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of $51.66 and a 52-week high of $67.09.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $14.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

