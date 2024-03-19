Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Short Interest Update

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the February 14th total of 3,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 513,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 14.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
APGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Apogee Therapeutics from $46.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Apogee Therapeutics from $44.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Apogee Therapeutics from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.83.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APGE
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Therapeutics
Apogee Therapeutics Trading Down 4.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ APGE opened at $65.44 on Tuesday. Apogee Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $72.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.12 and its 200-day moving average is $28.16.
Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile
Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Apogee Therapeutics
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Walmart: Here’s Your Chance to Get in Cheaper in 2024
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.