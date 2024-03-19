Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) Short Interest Update

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a decline of 5.2% from the February 14th total of 3,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 513,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.1 days. Currently, 14.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APGE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Apogee Therapeutics from $46.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Apogee Therapeutics from $44.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Apogee Therapeutics from $37.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.83.

Get Apogee Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APGE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Apogee Therapeutics

Apogee Therapeutics Trading Down 4.2 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apogee Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,619,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,637,000. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,129,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,037,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apogee Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,894,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ APGE opened at $65.44 on Tuesday. Apogee Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.19 and a 1-year high of $72.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $41.12 and its 200-day moving average is $28.16.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apogee Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apogee Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.