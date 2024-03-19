Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Holdings Lifted by Hoffman Alan N Investment Management

Hoffman Alan N Investment Management boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444,992 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 48.0% of Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $85,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 116,483.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 569,554,722 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $74,002,245,000 after acquiring an additional 569,066,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $21,746,940,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Apple by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,655,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $27,110,586,000 after acquiring an additional 25,926,552 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Apple by 60.0% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 46,932,352 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,103,464,000 after purchasing an additional 17,604,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 154.9% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 23,295,770 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,729,270,000 after purchasing an additional 14,157,430 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $158.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $173.72 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $183.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.21. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.15 and a twelve month high of $199.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 156.04% and a net margin of 26.16%. The business had revenue of $119.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total value of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.