Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Decreased by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,887 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,131 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 4.2% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $27,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 51,495 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,914,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. FCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 139,923 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $26,939,000 after purchasing an additional 62,674 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 209,008 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $40,240,000 after purchasing an additional 9,875 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Apple by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,538 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Apple by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 4,307,068 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $829,240,000 after purchasing an additional 279,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 0.6 %

AAPL stock opened at $173.72 on Tuesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.15 and a fifty-two week high of $199.62. The company has a market cap of $2.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $183.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $183.21.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 156.04%. The company had revenue of $119.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.95%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.94, for a total transaction of $18,094,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,434,576 shares in the company, valued at $802,392,181.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $208.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 2nd. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.27.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

