Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Short Interest Update

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,330,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the February 14th total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on APLT shares. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Applied Therapeutics

In related news, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 110,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $597,233.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,031,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,559,984.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Shoshana Shendelman sold 318,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total transaction of $1,717,108.47. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,817,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,578,017.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Riccardo Perfetti sold 110,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.39, for a total value of $597,233.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,031,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,559,984.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 458,104 shares of company stock worth $2,469,181. Insiders own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Applied Therapeutics by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,230,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,827 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,092,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 199,500 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 193,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Applied Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:APLT opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $631.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.82. Applied Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $9.39.

About Applied Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target central nervous system rare disease and diabetic complications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase III for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.

