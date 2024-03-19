Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT) Short Interest Update

Applied Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,330,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the February 14th total of 3,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,260,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on APLT shares. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Applied Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Applied Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Applied Therapeutics from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on APLT
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of Applied Therapeutics
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Applied Therapeutics by 126.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,230,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801,827 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,092,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 199,500 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Applied Therapeutics by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 193,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.
Applied Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:APLT opened at $5.96 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.25 and a 200-day moving average of $3.07. The company has a market capitalization of $631.10 million, a PE ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.82. Applied Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $9.39.
About Applied Therapeutics
Applied Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel products to target central nervous system rare disease and diabetic complications in the United States. Its lead product candidate is AT-007 that has completed phase III for the treatment of galactosemia in healthy volunteers and adults, as well as is in pediatric clinical study for the treatment of galactosemia in kids; for treating sorbitol dehydrogenase deficiency; and for the treatment of phosphomannomutase enzyme-CDG.
See Also
