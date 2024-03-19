Aptus Defined Risk ETF (BATS:DRSK) Shares Sold by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF (BATS:DRSK – Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,068,912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176,745 shares during the quarter. Aptus Defined Risk ETF makes up about 11.4% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 9.15% of Aptus Defined Risk ETF worth $52,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aptus Defined Risk ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000.

Shares of BATS DRSK opened at $26.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $595.96 million, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.70.

The Aptus Defined Risk ETF (DRSK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively-managed fund that combines US corporate bond exposure with an overlay of call options on US large-cap stocks. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation. DRSK was launched on Aug 8, 2018 and is managed by Aptus.

