Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF (BATS:JUCY) is Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF (BATS:JUCY – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,466,896 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,388 shares during the period. Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF comprises 7.6% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC owned 7.84% of Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF worth $34,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $7,506,000.

Get Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF alerts:

Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF stock opened at $23.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.93.

Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF Cuts Dividend

About Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 30th were given a dividend of $0.0976 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 29th.

(Free Report)

The Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF (JUCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds US treasuries and agency securities, combined with an option writing strategy using equity-linked notes. The fund seeks to provide stability and income.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JUCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF (BATS:JUCY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptus Enhanced Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.