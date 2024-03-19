Aptus Large Cap Enhanced Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DUBS) Shares Acquired by Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC

Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Aptus Large Cap Enhanced Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:DUBS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,869 shares during the quarter. Aptus Large Cap Enhanced Yield ETF comprises about 3.3% of Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aptus Large Cap Enhanced Yield ETF were worth $15,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Aptus Large Cap Enhanced Yield ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DUBS opened at $28.84 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.40. Aptus Large Cap Enhanced Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $23.71 and a 1 year high of $29.08.

Aptus Large Cap Enhanced Yield ETF Company Profile

The Aptus Large Cap Enhanced Yield ETF (DUBS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio, providing exposure to US large-cap equities combined with an equity-linked note strategy. The objective of the fund is to provide enhanced yield.

