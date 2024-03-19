ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF) Short Interest Update

ARC Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,538,000 shares, a decline of 9.2% from the February 14th total of 4,997,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 399,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of ARC Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 12th.

ARC Resources Trading Up 1.9 %

AETUF opened at $17.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.24 and its 200-day moving average is $15.80. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $18.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

ARC Resources (OTCMKTS:AETUF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The energy company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. ARC Resources had a net margin of 28.19% and a return on equity of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. Analysts expect that ARC Resources will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ARC Resources Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.1271 per share. This represents a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous dividend of $0.13. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is presently 18.56%.

ARC Resources Company Profile

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

