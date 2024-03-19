ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
ARCA biopharma Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ ABIO opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. ARCA biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $2.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.16.
ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARCA biopharma
About ARCA biopharma
ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ARCA biopharma
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Walmart: Here’s Your Chance to Get in Cheaper in 2024
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Insider Selling of Amazon Spikes in Q1, but it’s Not Time to Sell
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- 2 Deep Value, High Yield Stocks With a Double-Digit Upside
Receive News & Ratings for ARCA biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARCA biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.