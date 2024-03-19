ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABIO opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. ARCA biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $2.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.65 and a beta of 1.16.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

About ARCA biopharma

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABIO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in ARCA biopharma by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 459,562 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 53,279 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the first quarter worth $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the second quarter worth $81,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARCA biopharma by 419.7% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 47,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with heart failure.

