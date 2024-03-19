Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Major Shareholder N.V. Stellantis Acquires 750,000 Shares

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report) major shareholder N.V. Stellantis acquired 750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $3,892,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 39,351,720 shares in the company, valued at $204,235,426.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

N.V. Stellantis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 13th, N.V. Stellantis bought 800,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.36 per share, with a total value of $4,288,000.00.

On Monday, March 11th, N.V. Stellantis bought 800,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.83 per share, with a total value of $3,864,000.00.

On Friday, March 8th, N.V. Stellantis bought 800,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $3,680,000.00.

Shares of ACHR opened at $4.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 4.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.99 and a 200-day moving average of $5.49. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 2.45. Archer Aviation Inc. has a one year low of $1.77 and a one year high of $7.49.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.60.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Archer Aviation by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,059,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,765,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,746 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Archer Aviation by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,184 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Archer Aviation by 32,182.9% during the 4th quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 145,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 144,823 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Archer Aviation by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 170,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 80,448 shares during the last quarter. 45.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

