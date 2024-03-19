Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the three brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.33.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Archrock from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th.

NYSE AROC opened at $18.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.58. Archrock has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $19.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $259.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.42 million. Archrock had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 10.60%. Archrock’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archrock will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Archrock Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. This is a boost from Archrock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio is 98.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archrock

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AROC. Blackstone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archrock during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,725,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Archrock by 110.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 971,477 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,241,000 after purchasing an additional 509,862 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of Archrock in the 3rd quarter worth about $620,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 2nd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Archrock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

About Archrock

Archrock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. It engages in the designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining of its owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment to provide natural gas compression services.

