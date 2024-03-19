Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Sold by Daymark Wealth Partners LLC

Daymark Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 25.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,426 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 181,426 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ares Capital by 411.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 1,952 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 29.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ares Capital stock opened at $20.05 on Tuesday. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.95 and a 1 year high of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.79.

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The investment management company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $707.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $669.78 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 58.22% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.91%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Ares Capital from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. B. Riley lowered shares of Ares Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

